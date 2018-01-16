Venezuelan women say they are here for jobs to feed starving children

Nine Venezuelan women were yesterday fined by a city magistrate after they pleaded guilty to entering Guyana illegally.

With the aid of an interpreter, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read separate charges to the nine women, including two who said they came here to work as no jobs are available in their home country and their children are starving.

Those charged are Marlenis Sanchez, Zuleiby Grando, Marlenis Moreno, Martha Lisboa, Rosiris Navas, Scarle Lamus, Grace Martinez, Francis Tovar, and Vanessa Martinez…..