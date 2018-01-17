Accused ex-GDF private denied being present during murder of ex’s mother

According to statements she gave to the police, former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs, who is on trial for the murder of the mother of her ex-boy-friend, claimed that she was not around at the time of the woman’s death.

Jacobs’ trial yesterday also heard that although she was confronted by a witness, who reported seeing her at the Lot 16-17 Agricola Public Road residence, East Bank Demerara on the night of the murder, she maintained that it was not her.

Jacobs is on trial before Justice James Bovell-Drakes and a 12-member mixed jury at the High Court in Georgetown for the murder of Donna Taylor, whom she allegedly killed on January 31, 2014 at Agricola…..