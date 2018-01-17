Charlestown shop owner shot during altercation

The police say they are investigating a shooting incident which occurred about 11:20 am today at Leopold and Breda streets, Charlestown during which shop owner, Jacqueline Lagnah, 55, of 83 Leopold and Breda streets, sustained two suspected gunshot injuries to her lower back. She is presently receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and is said to be in a critical state.
A male known only as ‘Barney’ with whom one of the suspects had an altercation with last night and who the suspect had accused of allegedly robbing his (the suspect’s) friend, was allegedly stabbed during the incident this morning but his whereabouts at this time are unknown.
Two male suspects, from East and South Ruimveldt, Georgetown have been taken into custody along with a motor car in which they were intercepted, shortly after the incident.
Preliminary investigations, revealed that the suspects allegedly armed with handguns, arrived at the location in a motor car; another heated altercation ensued with Barney who was allegedly stabbed in the face and the suspects began shooting indiscriminately thereby resulting in the female being injured.
Wave of looting shutters stores, spreads fear in Venezuela
CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela, (Reuters) – A wave of looting by hungry mobs across Venezuela has left streets of shuttered shops in provincial towns and pushed some store owners to arm themselves with guns and machetes, stirring fear that the turmoil could spread to the capital Caracas.
NY man gets 41 years for killing Guyanese girl
Taariq Stephens (New York Daily News photo) A Brooklyn man got a 41-year maximum prison sentence yesterday for killing a 16-year-old Guyanese girl who authorities said rejected his advances.
Debutant Ngidi leads South Africa to series victory v India
PRETORIA, (Reuters) – Debutant Lungi Ngidi took six wickets as South Africa defeated India by 135 runs to claim victory in the second test in Pretoria today and also win the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest.
T&T judge grants injunction stopping highway project
(Trinidad Guardian) Environmental activist group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) has obtained an interim injunction barring the Government from continuing work on the first phase of the $400M Churchill Roosevelt Highway Extension to Manzanilla.
Three held over Pomeroon double murder
Three persons, including the widow of one of the two Pomeroon farmers shot dead on Sunday, have been taken into custody and police say one of them led detectives to the location of an arms cache that allegedly belonged to one of the deceased.