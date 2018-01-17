Local News

Cops seek six suspects over De Velde shooting

Police in ‘B’ Division are searching for six suspects in connection with the recent shooting at De Velde, in the Berbice River.

Police have said that from a preliminary investigation, the attack on the Lindie family last Wednesday night was linked to an apparent dispute among several alleged ganja farmers.

Commander of the Division Lyndon Alves told Stabroek News that the police were able to acquire the names of six suspects. He explained that searches were made at the given addresses of the men but lawmen were unsuccessful in arresting any of the suspects. According to Alves the men reside within central Berbice…..

