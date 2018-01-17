Cops seek six suspects over De Velde shooting

Police in ‘B’ Division are searching for six suspects in connection with the recent shooting at De Velde, in the Berbice River.
Police have said that from a preliminary investigation, the attack on the Lindie family last Wednesday night was linked to an apparent dispute among several alleged ganja farmers.
Commander of the Division Lyndon Alves told Stabroek News that the police were able to acquire the names of six suspects. He explained that searches were made at the given addresses of the men but lawmen were unsuccessful in arresting any of the suspects. According to Alves the men reside within central Berbice…..
Three held over Pomeroon double murder
Three persons, including the widow of one of the two Pomeroon farmers shot dead on Sunday, have been taken into custody and police say one of them led detectives to the location of an arms cache that allegedly belonged to one of the deceased.
Mazaruni prison contract to go ahead
The $3.5 billion contract for the Mazaruni Prison expansion, over which BK International Inc.
Family of slain vendor files complaint against police over conflicting autopsy finding
The family of Marlon Fredericks, the mentally-challenged vendor who was fatally shot by a member of the city constabulary on Sunday, has lodged a report at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) after a police force report on his cause of death contradicted the autopsy report.
Grade Six pupils sitting mock exams
Grade Six students are sitting a series of mock examinations designed to prepare them for this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) scheduled to be held on the 28 and 29 of March.
Accused ex-GDF private denied being present during murder of ex’s mother
According to statements she gave to the police, former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs, who is on trial for the murder of the mother of her ex-boy-friend, claimed that she was not around at the time of the woman’s death.