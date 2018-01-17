Family of slain vendor files complaint against police over conflicting autopsy finding

The family of Marlon Fredericks, the mentally-challenged vendor who was fatally shot by a member of the city constabulary on Sunday, has lodged a report at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) after a police force report on his cause of death contradicted the autopsy report.
Fredericks, 33, of Tiger Bay, was fatally shot after he allegedly attempted to flee the custody of the constabulary outpost at Bourda.
Although the Guyana Police Force said the post-mortem examination performed by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh gave Fredericks’ cause of death as “complication to lower back due to gunshot wound,” Claudette Fredericks said the report in her possession states that her son died of gunshot injuries to his chest, with no mention of an exit wound…..
Three held over Pomeroon double murder
Three persons, including the widow of one of the two Pomeroon farmers shot dead on Sunday, have been taken into custody and police say one of them led detectives to the location of an arms cache that allegedly belonged to one of the deceased.
Mazaruni prison contract to go ahead
The $3.5 billion contract for the Mazaruni Prison expansion, over which BK International Inc.
Cops seek six suspects over De Velde shooting
Police in ‘B’ Division are searching for six suspects in connection with the recent shooting at De Velde, in the Berbice River.
Grade Six pupils sitting mock exams
Grade Six students are sitting a series of mock examinations designed to prepare them for this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) scheduled to be held on the 28 and 29 of March.
Accused ex-GDF private denied being present during murder of ex’s mother
According to statements she gave to the police, former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs, who is on trial for the murder of the mother of her ex-boy-friend, claimed that she was not around at the time of the woman’s death.