Family of slain vendor files complaint against police over conflicting autopsy finding

The family of Marlon Fredericks, the mentally-challenged vendor who was fatally shot by a member of the city constabulary on Sunday, has lodged a report at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) after a police force report on his cause of death contradicted the autopsy report.

Fredericks, 33, of Tiger Bay, was fatally shot after he allegedly attempted to flee the custody of the constabulary outpost at Bourda.

Although the Guyana Police Force said the post-mortem examination performed by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh gave Fredericks’ cause of death as “complication to lower back due to gunshot wound,” Claudette Fredericks said the report in her possession states that her son died of gunshot injuries to his chest, with no mention of an exit wound…..