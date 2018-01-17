Local News

Kaneville machine operator died of complications from gunshot injury – autopsy

Ishwar Ramanah

Ishwar Ramanah, who passed away a month after he was shot in a home invasion, died as a result of complications from the wound he sustained, according to an autopsy done on Monday.

The examination was done on the Kaneville, East Bank Demerara man by forensic pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh

Ramanah, a 30-year-old machine operator, was shot minutes after midnight on December 13 after armed bandits invaded his house where a birthday dinner for his wife had just finished…..

