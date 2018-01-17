Mazaruni prison contract to go ahead

The $3.5 billion contract for the Mazaruni Prison expansion, over which BK International Inc. has lodged a complaint with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), will be executed as planned, according to PPC Chairperson Carol Corbin.
“The law says that once the contract has started, you cannot have an administrative review,” Corbin told Stabroek News yesterday. “A PPC finding will guide the contractor on what their next action is. If they do nothing or take some other step. Whatever we come up with, it will just support whatever they do. If we determined something that was done should not have been done, that gives them substance to take the matter further,” she added.
BK International Inc. last week lodged a protest with the PPC over the award of the $3.5 billion contract and a key part of the company’s complaint was the alleged “overnight” increasing of the engineer’s estimate for the project from $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion…..
Three held over Pomeroon double murder
Three persons, including the widow of one of the two Pomeroon farmers shot dead on Sunday, have been taken into custody and police say one of them led detectives to the location of an arms cache that allegedly belonged to one of the deceased.
Family of slain vendor files complaint against police over conflicting autopsy finding
The family of Marlon Fredericks, the mentally-challenged vendor who was fatally shot by a member of the city constabulary on Sunday, has lodged a report at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) after a police force report on his cause of death contradicted the autopsy report.
Cops seek six suspects over De Velde shooting
Police in ‘B’ Division are searching for six suspects in connection with the recent shooting at De Velde, in the Berbice River.
Grade Six pupils sitting mock exams
Grade Six students are sitting a series of mock examinations designed to prepare them for this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) scheduled to be held on the 28 and 29 of March.
Accused ex-GDF private denied being present during murder of ex’s mother
According to statements she gave to the police, former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs, who is on trial for the murder of the mother of her ex-boy-friend, claimed that she was not around at the time of the woman’s death.