Mazaruni prison contract to go ahead

The $3.5 billion contract for the Mazaruni Prison expansion, over which BK International Inc. has lodged a complaint with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), will be executed as planned, according to PPC Chairperson Carol Corbin.

“The law says that once the contract has started, you cannot have an administrative review,” Corbin told Stabroek News yesterday. “A PPC finding will guide the contractor on what their next action is. If they do nothing or take some other step. Whatever we come up with, it will just support whatever they do. If we determined something that was done should not have been done, that gives them substance to take the matter further,” she added.

BK International Inc. last week lodged a protest with the PPC over the award of the $3.5 billion contract and a key part of the company’s complaint was the alleged “overnight” increasing of the engineer’s estimate for the project from $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion…..