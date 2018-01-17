Mocha man remanded on robbery charges

A Mocha resident was yesterday remanded to prison by a city magistrate after he was charged with three counts of armed robbery.

Nigel Wellington, 35, who has previously faced charges, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the crimes.

The first charge against Wellington stated that on December 20th, 2017, at Well Road, North Ruimveldt, while in company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Vanessa Albert of a Samsung smart TV, a $TCL TV, a Samsung 7 Edge phone and a gold ring. The stolen items were valued at $570,000 in total…..