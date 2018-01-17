Parfaite access road develops new potholes just two months after repairs

The Parfaite Harmonie Access Road is once again riddled with potholes despite undergoing maintenance and patchwork a little over two months ago by contractor Gaico Construction Service, which has assured that the road is sound.

Stabroek News has been examining the condition of the road for the past several months after numerous complaints by residents and other road users.

The 3.5 km road was commissioned in September, 2014, but has had to regularly undergo repairs as it develops large potholes, which make it difficult for road users to navigate, especially at night…..