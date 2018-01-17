Parfaite access road develops new potholes just two months after repairs

The Parfaite Harmonie Access Road is once again riddled with potholes despite undergoing maintenance and patchwork a little over two months ago by contractor Gaico Construction Service, which has assured that the road is sound.
Stabroek News has been examining the condition of the road for the past several months after numerous complaints by residents and other road users.
The 3.5 km road was commissioned in September, 2014, but has had to regularly undergo repairs as it develops large potholes, which make it difficult for road users to navigate, especially at night…..
Three held over Pomeroon double murder
Three persons, including the widow of one of the two Pomeroon farmers shot dead on Sunday, have been taken into custody and police say one of them led detectives to the location of an arms cache that allegedly belonged to one of the deceased.
Mazaruni prison contract to go ahead
The $3.5 billion contract for the Mazaruni Prison expansion, over which BK International Inc.
Family of slain vendor files complaint against police over conflicting autopsy finding
The family of Marlon Fredericks, the mentally-challenged vendor who was fatally shot by a member of the city constabulary on Sunday, has lodged a report at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) after a police force report on his cause of death contradicted the autopsy report.
Cops seek six suspects over De Velde shooting
Police in ‘B’ Division are searching for six suspects in connection with the recent shooting at De Velde, in the Berbice River.
Grade Six pupils sitting mock exams
Grade Six students are sitting a series of mock examinations designed to prepare them for this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) scheduled to be held on the 28 and 29 of March.