Three held over Pomeroon double murder

Three persons, including the widow of one of the two Pomeroon farmers shot dead on Sunday, have been taken into custody and police say one of them led detectives to the location of an arms cache that allegedly belonged to one of the deceased.

Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram yesterday told Stabroek News that two of persons in custody were arrested on Monday evening while the other was arrested yesterday.

Pareshram said up to yesterday afternoon, investigators were continuing to question the trio. Police are also awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted later this week. “At this point, we are not only working with what was told to us by persons in the area but also the stories that are being told by those in custody,” Pareshram said…..