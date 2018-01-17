Three held over Pomeroon double murder

Three persons, including the widow of one of the two Pomeroon farmers shot dead on Sunday, have been taken into custody and police say one of them led detectives to the location of an arms cache that allegedly belonged to one of the deceased.
Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram yesterday told Stabroek News that two of persons in custody were arrested on Monday evening while the other was arrested yesterday.
Pareshram said up to yesterday afternoon, investigators were continuing to question the trio. Police are also awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted later this week. “At this point, we are not only working with what was told to us by persons in the area but also the stories that are being told by those in custody,” Pareshram said…..
Mazaruni prison contract to go ahead
The $3.5 billion contract for the Mazaruni Prison expansion, over which BK International Inc.
Family of slain vendor files complaint against police over conflicting autopsy finding
The family of Marlon Fredericks, the mentally-challenged vendor who was fatally shot by a member of the city constabulary on Sunday, has lodged a report at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) after a police force report on his cause of death contradicted the autopsy report.
Cops seek six suspects over De Velde shooting
Police in ‘B’ Division are searching for six suspects in connection with the recent shooting at De Velde, in the Berbice River.
Grade Six pupils sitting mock exams
Grade Six students are sitting a series of mock examinations designed to prepare them for this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) scheduled to be held on the 28 and 29 of March.
Accused ex-GDF private denied being present during murder of ex’s mother
According to statements she gave to the police, former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs, who is on trial for the murder of the mother of her ex-boy-friend, claimed that she was not around at the time of the woman’s death.