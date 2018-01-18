American Medical Institution not registered – NAC

The National Accreditation Council of Guyana (NAC) is advising the public that the American Medical Institution is not registered with the NAC as is legally required for post-secondary and tertiary educational institutions operating in Guyana.
The NAC in a statement today said that it has come to its attention that the said institution which has been operating out of the Critchlow Labour College on Woolford Avenue has informed its students and members of the public that it has been granted approval to operate by Vincent Alexander, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NAC.
“Please be advised that the Chairman has not, on any occasion or for any reason, granted approval. This institution is not known to the NAC”, the statement said.
The NAC appealed to the public, especially prospective students, to check with NAC’s office which is located at 109 Barima Avenue, Bel-Air Park Georgetown, to ensure that their institution and programme of choice are registered with and approved by the NAC.
Inquiries can also be made by email at info@nac.gov.gy ; facebook at NationalAccreditationCouncilGuyana; or via any of the following telephone numbers: 225-8360, 225-9526, 223-7901, 223-7935. A list of registered institutions can be found on its website at www.nac.gov.gy.
