City cop charged with manslaughter over vendor’s killing

Gregory Bascom, the city policeman who allegedly fatally shot mentally ill vendor Marlon Fredericks after he reportedly attempted to flee custody on Sunday, was today charged with manslaughter and released on $800,000 bail.
Bascom, 50, of 340 West Ruimveldt, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where he was read the indictable charge.
The charge stated that Bascom, who is a Lance Corporal in the city constabulary, unlawfully killed Fredericks on January 14th, 2018, at Regent Road, Bourda.
The accused, who was ….
