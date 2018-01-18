Cubans endure three-day delay in departure

A number of Cuban nationals who were stranded in Guyana over the past three days as a result of engine issues faced by Aruba Air were expected to depart the Cheddi Jagan International Airport yesterday.

Local representative of the airline Captain Gerry Gouveia in a press statement issued yesterday morning said that Aruba Air was expected to dispatch two aircraft to CJIA yesterday as a solution to the issue.

It was explained that the three-day delay came as a result of mechanical issues arising from the engine of the Aruba Air aircraft dedicated to its Guyana route being hit by birds on Sunday…..