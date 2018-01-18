Cubans endure three-day delay in departure

A number of Cuban nationals who were stranded in Guyana over the past three days as a result of engine issues faced by Aruba Air were expected to depart the Cheddi Jagan International Airport yesterday.
Local representative of the airline Captain Gerry Gouveia in a press statement issued yesterday morning said that Aruba Air was expected to dispatch two aircraft to CJIA yesterday as a solution to the issue.
It was explained that the three-day delay came as a result of mechanical issues arising from the engine of the Aruba Air aircraft dedicated to its Guyana route being hit by birds on Sunday…..
City councillors vote for revised parking meter deal
Fifteen city councillors voted yesterday in favour of accepting the recommendations of the parking meter renegotiation committee, which would see a reduction in parking fees to $150 per hour, exemptions for religious organisations and schools, and Smart City Solutions (SCS) giving up on their claim to garage parking.
Soldier remanded over $5M armed robberies, gun and ammo
A GDF rank was yesterday remanded to prison over three armed robbery charges and alleged possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition.
Trotman stoutly defends ExxonMobil investment here
Minister of Natural Resources and Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Raphael Trotman on Monday praised ExxonMobil for investing in the oil sector here and said it is now resulting in other important companies wanting to do business here.
City cop for manslaughter charge
The city lance corporal, who on Sunday allegedly shot and killed Marlon Fredericks, a mentally-challenged vendor, after he reportedly attempted to flee custody is to be charged with manslaughter.
Justice Bulkan’s appointment seen as helping to clear Appeal Court backlog
Former Magistrate and Univer-sity of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer Christopher Arif Bulkan was yesterday sworn in as a temporary Appellate Judge by President David Granger who said that the appointment is part of efforts to ensure that justice is dispensed in an efficient and timely manner.