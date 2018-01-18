Four legal practitioners elevated to Senior Counsel

President David Granger yesterday presented four long-serving legal practitioners with their instruments of commission, elevating them to Senior Counsel, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin, Fitz Le Roy Peters, Andrew Mark Fitzgerald Pollard and Josephine Whitehead were officially appointed at a ceremony held in the Baridi Benab at State House. The elevations were announced on December 30 last year.

The Head of State, in his remarks, said “I congratulate the attorneys-at-law who, today, have received instruments of commission appointing them as Senior Counsel – a status of pride and prestige within our legal profession and tradition. The title is: a national symbol, alongside other symbols – national honours and awards, anthem, coat of arms, flag and motto – that define our Guyanese identity; a professional symbol that distinguishes attorneys of erudition, experience, eminence and excellence; a social symbol representing the values of duty and integrity and the standards of social responsibility and respect for the law”…..