Gov’t yet to decide on legal representation in third term case – Williams

Government has not yet decided whether external legal luminaries will be retained for the third term appeal case which will soon come up before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) but according to Attorney General Basil Williams SC the services of two Barbadian Queen’s Counsel may be solicited.
“As you know I have two Barbadian Queen’s Counsel (QCs) and it is quite possible that they could in fact …be advisory or they could also appear in the case”, he said yesterday in response to a question from Stabroek News. Williams spoke to the media shortly after former Magistrate and human rights advocate Christopher Arif Bulkan was sworn in as a temporary appellate judge during a ceremony at State House.
The two QCs being referred to are Ralph Thorne and Hal Gollop, who were recently retained by the government to assist in fighting the challenge to Presi-dent David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman. The duo appeared at the High Court when the matter was called on January 5…..
City councillors vote for revised parking meter deal
Fifteen city councillors voted yesterday in favour of accepting the recommendations of the parking meter renegotiation committee, which would see a reduction in parking fees to $150 per hour, exemptions for religious organisations and schools, and Smart City Solutions (SCS) giving up on their claim to garage parking.
Soldier remanded over $5M armed robberies, gun and ammo
A GDF rank was yesterday remanded to prison over three armed robbery charges and alleged possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition.
Trotman stoutly defends ExxonMobil investment here
Minister of Natural Resources and Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Raphael Trotman on Monday praised ExxonMobil for investing in the oil sector here and said it is now resulting in other important companies wanting to do business here.
City cop for manslaughter charge
The city lance corporal, who on Sunday allegedly shot and killed Marlon Fredericks, a mentally-challenged vendor, after he reportedly attempted to flee custody is to be charged with manslaughter.
Justice Bulkan’s appointment seen as helping to clear Appeal Court backlog
Former Magistrate and Univer-sity of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer Christopher Arif Bulkan was yesterday sworn in as a temporary Appellate Judge by President David Granger who said that the appointment is part of efforts to ensure that justice is dispensed in an efficient and timely manner.