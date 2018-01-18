Hugo Chavez Centre for homeless now fully self-sufficient

The Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration, is fully self-sufficient, following the successful implementation of a programme launched in June 2017, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
Minister of Social Pro-tection, Amna Ally yesterday visited the facility at Onverwagt, Region Five, where she lauded the project. Named for the late Venezuelan President Hug Chavez, the Centre which is one of the main food suppliers to State benevolent centres, produces organic vegetables, chicken and fish.
Ally said that in less than a year, the centre was able to produce and supply chickens to Centres such as the Palms, the Mahaica Children’s Home, and the Mahaica Hospital. ….
City councillors vote for revised parking meter deal
Fifteen city councillors voted yesterday in favour of accepting the recommendations of the parking meter renegotiation committee, which would see a reduction in parking fees to $150 per hour, exemptions for religious organisations and schools, and Smart City Solutions (SCS) giving up on their claim to garage parking.
Soldier remanded over $5M armed robberies, gun and ammo
A GDF rank was yesterday remanded to prison over three armed robbery charges and alleged possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition.
Trotman stoutly defends ExxonMobil investment here
Minister of Natural Resources and Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Raphael Trotman on Monday praised ExxonMobil for investing in the oil sector here and said it is now resulting in other important companies wanting to do business here.
City cop for manslaughter charge
The city lance corporal, who on Sunday allegedly shot and killed Marlon Fredericks, a mentally-challenged vendor, after he reportedly attempted to flee custody is to be charged with manslaughter.
Justice Bulkan’s appointment seen as helping to clear Appeal Court backlog
Former Magistrate and Univer-sity of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer Christopher Arif Bulkan was yesterday sworn in as a temporary Appellate Judge by President David Granger who said that the appointment is part of efforts to ensure that justice is dispensed in an efficient and timely manner.