Hugo Chavez Centre for homeless now fully self-sufficient

The Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration, is fully self-sufficient, following the successful implementation of a programme launched in June 2017, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister of Social Pro-tection, Amna Ally yesterday visited the facility at Onverwagt, Region Five, where she lauded the project. Named for the late Venezuelan President Hug Chavez, the Centre which is one of the main food suppliers to State benevolent centres, produces organic vegetables, chicken and fish.

Ally said that in less than a year, the centre was able to produce and supply chickens to Centres such as the Palms, the Mahaica Children’s Home, and the Mahaica Hospital. ….