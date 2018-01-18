Justice Bulkan’s appointment seen as helping to clear Appeal Court backlog

Former Magistrate and Univer-sity of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer Christopher Arif Bulkan was yesterday sworn in as a temporary Appellate Judge by President David Granger who said that the appointment is part of efforts to ensure that justice is dispensed in an efficient and timely manner.

“The efficient and timely dispensation of justice by courts is a fundamental basis of our law- based system… An efficient and independent judiciary ensures that citizens have access to justice and that this access is fair and swift”, Granger said during the swearing in ceremony at State House.

Justice Bulkan will sit in the Court of Appeal for a period of six months commencing from yesterday and given his full-time commitment to UWI, there may be no possibility for the extension of his time there. Justice Bulkan’s appointment brings the court’s complement to five. The other appellate judges are Acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George, Justice Dawn Gregory and Justice Rishi Persaud…..