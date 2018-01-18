Justice Bulkan’s appointment seen as helping to clear Appeal Court backlog

Former Magistrate and Univer-sity of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer Christopher Arif Bulkan was yesterday sworn in as a temporary Appellate Judge by President David Granger who said that the appointment is part of efforts to ensure that justice is dispensed in an efficient and timely manner.
“The efficient and timely dispensation of justice by courts is a fundamental basis of our law- based system… An efficient and independent judiciary ensures that citizens have access to justice and that this access is fair and swift”, Granger said during the swearing in ceremony at State House.
Justice Bulkan will sit in the Court of Appeal for a period of six months commencing from yesterday and given his full-time commitment to UWI, there may be no possibility for the extension of his time there. Justice Bulkan’s appointment brings the court’s complement to five. The other appellate judges are Acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George, Justice Dawn Gregory and Justice Rishi Persaud…..
City councillors vote for revised parking meter deal
Fifteen city councillors voted yesterday in favour of accepting the recommendations of the parking meter renegotiation committee, which would see a reduction in parking fees to $150 per hour, exemptions for religious organisations and schools, and Smart City Solutions (SCS) giving up on their claim to garage parking.
Soldier remanded over $5M armed robberies, gun and ammo
A GDF rank was yesterday remanded to prison over three armed robbery charges and alleged possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition.
Trotman stoutly defends ExxonMobil investment here
Minister of Natural Resources and Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Raphael Trotman on Monday praised ExxonMobil for investing in the oil sector here and said it is now resulting in other important companies wanting to do business here.
City cop for manslaughter charge
The city lance corporal, who on Sunday allegedly shot and killed Marlon Fredericks, a mentally-challenged vendor, after he reportedly attempted to flee custody is to be charged with manslaughter.
NBS launches another challenge to Arjoon pay judgment
In the face of declaring it would honour whatever final judgment was awarded to former manager, Maurice Arjoon, whom it sacked a little over a decade ago, the New Building Society (NBS) has stepped back on its word.