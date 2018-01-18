Local News

NBS launches another challenge to Arjoon pay judgment

By Comments
Maurice Arjoon

In the face of declaring it would honour whatever final judgment was awarded to former manager, Maurice Arjoon, whom it sacked a little over a decade ago, the New Building Society (NBS) has stepped back on its word.

The Society instead, has renewed its argument that the dismissed manager is fully responsible for his termination and partly for losses suffered by the bank, amounting to more than $70M.

The bank is currently challenging the ruling made by Justice of Appeal, Rishi Persaud that Arjoon be paid the more than $59M in pension owed to him…..

Comments  
More in Local News

City councillors vote for revised parking meter deal

Fifteen city councillors voted yesterday in favour of accepting the recommendations of the parking meter renegotiation committee, which would see a reduction in parking fees to $150 per hour, exemptions for religious organisations and schools, and Smart City Solutions (SCS) giving up on their claim to garage parking.

Soldier remanded over $5M armed robberies, gun and ammo

A GDF rank was yesterday remanded to prison over three armed robbery charges and alleged possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition.

Trotman stoutly defends ExxonMobil investment here

Minister of Natural Resources and Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Raphael Trotman on Monday praised ExxonMobil for investing in the oil sector here and said it is now resulting in other important companies wanting to do business here.

City cop for manslaughter charge

The city lance corporal, who on Sunday allegedly shot and killed Marlon Fredericks, a mentally-challenged vendor, after he reportedly attempted to flee custody is to be charged with manslaughter.

Justice Bulkan’s appointment seen as helping to clear Appeal Court backlog

Former Magistrate and Univer-sity of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer Christopher Arif Bulkan was yesterday sworn in as a temporary Appellate Judge by President David Granger who said that the appointment is part of efforts to ensure that justice is dispensed in an efficient and timely manner.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×