Rape accused wanted for robberies back in custody

A 28-year-old rape accused who was wanted by the police in relation to several counts of armed robbery was on Tuesday evening apprehended at Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

Stabroek News was told that Dexter McDonald was arrested by ranks of a police patrol at Sideline Dam, Annandale.

The police in a press release said that at the time of his arrest, McDonald allegedly had in his possession twenty-nine grams of cannabis packaged in small zip lock bags.

According to the police, McDonald managed to evade justice for some time even though an arrest warrant was issued for him.

He was previously charged with rape and was granted his pre-trial liberty by the court, the police said.