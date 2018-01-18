Shop owner critical after gang shooting at Leopold and Breda

A shop owner was shot twice yesterday morning during an incident on Leopold and Breda streets which is said to be gang-related and two suspects have been arrested.

Critically injured is Jacqueline Lagnah, called `Jackie’, 55 of Lot 83 Leopold and Breda streets, Werk-en-Rust.

She was struck twice in her back during the incident which occurred around 11.20 am and is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH)…..