Three years for Rosignol miner on ganja charge

Derick Carmichael, a port-knocker of Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice was on January 15 last arrested with 29 grams of cannabis at the Itaballi Police checkpoint.
The police in a statement said that he appeared before Bartica Magistrate Christel Lambert yesterday morning, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years imprisonment.
Meanwhile, Henry Conway, 55, of 162 Amelia’s Ward, Linden who was on Tuesday evening arrested by ranks of a police patrol at Two Miles Mabura allegedly with 547 grams of cannabis, made his appearance before Magistrate Christel Lambert at the Bartica Court yesterday morning charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
The unemployed defendant who pleaded not guilty has been remanded until February 13, 2018 when his trial commences.
City councillors vote for revised parking meter deal
Fifteen city councillors voted yesterday in favour of accepting the recommendations of the parking meter renegotiation committee, which would see a reduction in parking fees to $150 per hour, exemptions for religious organisations and schools, and Smart City Solutions (SCS) giving up on their claim to garage parking.
Soldier remanded over $5M armed robberies, gun and ammo
A GDF rank was yesterday remanded to prison over three armed robbery charges and alleged possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition.
Trotman stoutly defends ExxonMobil investment here
Minister of Natural Resources and Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Raphael Trotman on Monday praised ExxonMobil for investing in the oil sector here and said it is now resulting in other important companies wanting to do business here.
City cop for manslaughter charge
The city lance corporal, who on Sunday allegedly shot and killed Marlon Fredericks, a mentally-challenged vendor, after he reportedly attempted to flee custody is to be charged with manslaughter.
Justice Bulkan’s appointment seen as helping to clear Appeal Court backlog
Former Magistrate and Univer-sity of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer Christopher Arif Bulkan was yesterday sworn in as a temporary Appellate Judge by President David Granger who said that the appointment is part of efforts to ensure that justice is dispensed in an efficient and timely manner.