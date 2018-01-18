Three years for Rosignol miner on ganja charge

Derick Carmichael, a port-knocker of Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice was on January 15 last arrested with 29 grams of cannabis at the Itaballi Police checkpoint.

The police in a statement said that he appeared before Bartica Magistrate Christel Lambert yesterday morning, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Henry Conway, 55, of 162 Amelia’s Ward, Linden who was on Tuesday evening arrested by ranks of a police patrol at Two Miles Mabura allegedly with 547 grams of cannabis, made his appearance before Magistrate Christel Lambert at the Bartica Court yesterday morning charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The unemployed defendant who pleaded not guilty has been remanded until February 13, 2018 when his trial commences.