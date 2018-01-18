Trotman stoutly defends ExxonMobil investment here

Minister of Natural Resources and Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Raphael Trotman on Monday praised ExxonMobil for investing in the oil sector here and said it is now resulting in other important companies wanting to do business here.

As Minister, Trotman has been pilloried over a series of issues related to ExxonMobil, including the unwillingness to release the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), the secrecy over the oil signing bonus and weaknesses and deficiencies in the 2016 PSA which he oversaw.

On Monday, he spoke about the oil sector in his capacity as leader of the AFC, one of the two partners in the governing APNU+AFC coalition…..