Absence of accused delays summing up in child rape trial

A rape accused failed to appear in court yesterday afternoon when Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall was about to sum up the case and hand the matter to the jury for deliberation.

Ganesh Chaitram is on trial before the judge and jury at the High Court in Georgetown on the charge of sexual activity with a child involving penetration. The offence was allegedly committed in May, 2016, when the child was just 10-years-old at the time.

The trial started on Tuesday and the prosecution and defence both made closing arguments yesterday morning, while the judge was slated to sum up yesterday afternoon…..