Absence of accused delays summing up in child rape trial

A rape accused failed to appear in court yesterday afternoon when Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall was about to sum up the case and hand the matter to the jury for deliberation.
Ganesh Chaitram is on trial before the judge and jury at the High Court in Georgetown on the charge of sexual activity with a child involving penetration. The offence was allegedly committed in May, 2016, when the child was just 10-years-old at the time.
The trial started on Tuesday and the prosecution and defence both made closing arguments yesterday morning, while the judge was slated to sum up yesterday afternoon…..
Gov’t seeking supplementary funds of $1.75b for sugar severance
Four weeks after passing a $267 billion budget for 2018, the National Assembly will debate a supplemental provision of $1.75 billion to meet a portion of the severance pay for around 4,000 sugar workers.
Pomeroon farmers died of shots to head
Autopsies performed on the bodies of Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, the Pomeroon farmers who were shot dead on Sunday, have found that both men died from gunshot injuries to the head.
Whistleblower’s bill unanimously passed
The ground-breaking Whistleblower Protection Bill was passed in the National Assembly last evening without amendment, although there was opposition to the formulation of a commission to act as the governing body.
US$15M land management project launched
The preservation of land assets is essential to the creation of a green state and a good life for future generations, President David Granger said yesterday at the launch of a US$15M Sustainable Land Development and Management Project.
Gov’t seeking to correct 20 years of security sector mismanagement
Contending that the previous administration failed to find sustainable ways to restructure the security sector and identify the root causes of crime, President David Granger yesterday said that government’s determination to resuscitate the UK Security Sector Reform Action Plan (SSRP) is part of its efforts to take corrective action.