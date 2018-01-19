Berbice fishermen, farmers call for oil spill insurance

Fearing that an oil spill from production by ExxonMobil could devastate the fishing and agricultural industries, fishermen and farmers from Upper Corentyne, Berbice yesterday called for insurance coverage to protect their livelihoods.

They put forward their position during a public scoping meeting for the Liza Phase 2 Development, which was hosted by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at the Number 66 Village, Corentyne Fish Port Complex.

After presentations about the Liza Phase 2 Development, the audience, including Regional Chairman of Region Six David Armogan, Regional Vice Chairman Denis Deroop, regional councillors, members of the Upper Corentyne fishing co-op, farmers and businesspersons raised their concerns, with the main one being the need for an insurance policy or an annual grant for specific sectors that are likely to be affected in case of a spill. ….