City cop charged with manslaughter over vendor’s killing

Gregory Bascom, the city policeman who allegedly fatally shot mentally ill vendor Marlon Fredericks after he reportedly attempted to flee custody on Sunday, was today charged with manslaughter and released on $800,000 bail.
Bascom, 50, of 340 West Ruimveldt, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where he was read the indictable charge.
The charge stated that Bascom, who is a Lance Corporal in the city constabulary, unlawfully killed Fredericks on January 14th, 2018, at Regent Road, Bourda.
The accused, who was ….
MCC backs Young Windies, Stewart in appeal controversy
LONDON, , CMC – Under-fire West Indies Under-19s and their embattled captain, Emmanuel Stewart, have found backing from the historic Marylebone Cricket Club, in the controversial ‘obstructing the field’ dismissal of South African opener Jiveshan Pillay, during their ICC Youth World Cup match last Wednesday.
Gov’t meets unions on future of sugar industry
In what will be seen as a major development, President David Granger, along with members of Cabinet, today, met with the President and members of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) at the Ministry of the Presidency to discuss the future of the sugar industry.
Some sugar workers to get full severance end of January
Finance Minister Winston Jordan today moved in Parliament to amend the government’s request for supplementary provisions which will allow some of the sugar workers made redundant to get their full severance at the end of January.
WPA says backs restructuring of sugar
The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) today announced its support for the government’s restructuring of the sugar industry.
GRA warns about imposters
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) today warned about the impersonation of licenced customs brokers.