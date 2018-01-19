Gov’t seeking supplementary funds of $1.75b for sugar severance

Four weeks after passing a $267 billion budget for 2018, the National Assembly will debate a supplemental provision of $1.75 billion to meet a portion of the severance pay for around 4,000 sugar workers.
The provision, the first financial paper for this year, seeks to meet part of severance payments due to the retrenched workers of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo). It was laid in the House yesterday by Minister of Finance Winston Jordan and is to be debated today.
According to the details of the provision the estimated cost of severance is $4.24 billion, a little more than 50% of which will be paid at the end of January. Additional sums are slated to be paid by the end of 2018…..
Pomeroon farmers died of shots to head
Autopsies performed on the bodies of Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, the Pomeroon farmers who were shot dead on Sunday, have found that both men died from gunshot injuries to the head.
Whistleblower’s bill unanimously passed
The ground-breaking Whistleblower Protection Bill was passed in the National Assembly last evening without amendment, although there was opposition to the formulation of a commission to act as the governing body.
US$15M land management project launched
The preservation of land assets is essential to the creation of a green state and a good life for future generations, President David Granger said yesterday at the launch of a US$15M Sustainable Land Development and Management Project.
Gov’t seeking to correct 20 years of security sector mismanagement
Contending that the previous administration failed to find sustainable ways to restructure the security sector and identify the root causes of crime, President David Granger yesterday said that government’s determination to resuscitate the UK Security Sector Reform Action Plan (SSRP) is part of its efforts to take corrective action.
Berbice fishermen, farmers call for oil spill insurance
Fearing that an oil spill from production by ExxonMobil could devastate the fishing and agricultural industries, fishermen and farmers from Upper Corentyne, Berbice yesterday called for insurance coverage to protect their livelihoods.