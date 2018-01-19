Gov’t seeking to correct 20 years of security sector mismanagement

Contending that the previous administration failed to find sustainable ways to restructure the security sector and identify the root causes of crime, President David Granger yesterday said that government’s determination to resuscitate the UK Security Sector Reform Action Plan (SSRP) is part of its efforts to take corrective action.

“We passed through nearly 20 years of ‘woulda, coulda and shoulda,’ without any attempt to seriously deal with the security problem in this country and like a disease you can’t pretend to treat it, you can’t promise to treat it, you can’t talk about treating it, without actually getting down to the root cause…We are now trying to correct the errors of over two decades,” Granger said moments after receiving the final action plan, which was developed by visiting British expert Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe.

Combe worked closely with the Guyana government on a one-year contract on the reform plan, after Granger reengaged the British for help…..