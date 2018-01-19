Pomeroon farmers died of shots to head

Autopsies performed on the bodies of Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, the Pomeroon farmers who were shot dead on Sunday, have found that both men died from gunshot injuries to the head.

A police source confirmed the findings of the autopsies to Stabroek News.

Three persons, including the wife of Baharally, remain in custody in connection with the murders.

Stabroek News was told that the hands of the suspects and the dead men were swabbed for gunpowder residue and police are Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram yesterday said that the police are preparing a file on the case that will be sent for legal advice…..