US$15M land management project launched

The preservation of land assets is essential to the creation of a green state and a good life for future generations, President David Granger said yesterday at the launch of a US$15M Sustainable Land Development and Management Project.

It is expected among other things that conflicts and overlaps regarding land issues will be sorted out and that the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) will be better able to deal with the expanding land-based development taking place country wide.

“Guyana’s land-based natural capital must be managed sustainably if present and future generations are to enjoy the ‘good life.’ Sustainable land development is essential to protecting our natural patrimony and ensuring economic development”, Granger said during a signing ceremony held at State House…..