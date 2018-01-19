US$15M land management project launched

The preservation of land assets is essential to the creation of a green state and a good life for future generations, President David Granger said yesterday at the launch of a US$15M Sustainable Land Development and Management Project.
It is expected among other things that conflicts and overlaps regarding land issues will be sorted out and that the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) will be better able to deal with the expanding land-based development taking place country wide.
“Guyana’s land-based natural capital must be managed sustainably if present and future generations are to enjoy the ‘good life.’ Sustainable land development is essential to protecting our natural patrimony and ensuring economic development”, Granger said during a signing ceremony held at State House…..
Gov’t seeking supplementary funds of $1.75b for sugar severance
Four weeks after passing a $267 billion budget for 2018, the National Assembly will debate a supplemental provision of $1.75 billion to meet a portion of the severance pay for around 4,000 sugar workers.
Pomeroon farmers died of shots to head
Autopsies performed on the bodies of Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, the Pomeroon farmers who were shot dead on Sunday, have found that both men died from gunshot injuries to the head.
Whistleblower’s bill unanimously passed
The ground-breaking Whistleblower Protection Bill was passed in the National Assembly last evening without amendment, although there was opposition to the formulation of a commission to act as the governing body.
Gov’t seeking to correct 20 years of security sector mismanagement
Contending that the previous administration failed to find sustainable ways to restructure the security sector and identify the root causes of crime, President David Granger yesterday said that government’s determination to resuscitate the UK Security Sector Reform Action Plan (SSRP) is part of its efforts to take corrective action.
Berbice fishermen, farmers call for oil spill insurance
Fearing that an oil spill from production by ExxonMobil could devastate the fishing and agricultural industries, fishermen and farmers from Upper Corentyne, Berbice yesterday called for insurance coverage to protect their livelihoods.