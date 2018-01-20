Baramita mother, 18, succumbs after beating by partner

An 18-year-old woman succumbed on Thursday evening, one day after she was allegedly beaten by her common-law husband during an argument at Baramita, in Region One (Barima-Waini).

Dead is Lorinda Thomas, a mother of one of Barama Line, Baramita, North West District.

The fatal beating reportedly occurred around 7.30pm on Wednesday while Thomas was making her way home. She succumbed around 9.30pm on Thursday while receiving medical attention at the Baramita Health Centre…..