Court extends detention of suspects in Pomeroon murders

As they await legal advice on the investigation of the murders of Pomeroon farmers Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, the police were yesterday granted an extension by a court to keep the three suspects in custody until Monday.
Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that the case file was sent to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
Pareshram said that as they await recommendations on the way forward with the matter, the three suspects, including the wife of Baharally, remained in custody. He explained that the police applied to the High Court for more time to further detain the suspects after their initial detention period had expired and they were granted three more days, which expires on Monday…..
House approves $1.93 billion for sugar severance
-number of redundant workers at 4,763 The National Assembly yesterday approved nearly $2 billion to facilitate full severance by the end of January for a little more than 1,600 of the 4,763 sugar workers that have been made redundant.
Gov’t meets unions on sugar industry’s future
Following criticism over government’s handling of the restructuring of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), President David Granger and members of his Cabinet yesterday met with the leadership of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) to discuss the future of the sugar industry.
Baramita mother, 18, succumbs after beating by partner
An 18-year-old woman succumbed on Thursday evening, one day after she was allegedly beaten by her common-law husband during an argument at Baramita, in Region One (Barima-Waini).
Absent convict gets life sentence for child rape
In his absence, Ganesh Chaitram, who was charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in 2016, was yesterday sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the crime.
Team Benschop disowns member for overstaying term as city councillor, voting for parking meters
City councillor Jameel Rasul says he will shortly be resigning his seat after being berated by his group, Team Benschop for going beyond the agreed six-month stint and voting in favour of the controversial parking meters deal.