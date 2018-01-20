Court extends detention of suspects in Pomeroon murders

As they await legal advice on the investigation of the murders of Pomeroon farmers Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, the police were yesterday granted an extension by a court to keep the three suspects in custody until Monday.

Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that the case file was sent to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Pareshram said that as they await recommendations on the way forward with the matter, the three suspects, including the wife of Baharally, remained in custody. He explained that the police applied to the High Court for more time to further detain the suspects after their initial detention period had expired and they were granted three more days, which expires on Monday…..