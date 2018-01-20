Enmore/Foulis residents call for corruption probe at Enmore station

Accusing ranks stationed at the Enmore Police Station of corruption, including regular shakedowns for bribes, residents of Enmore/Foulis, East Coast Demerara, have signed a petition calling for acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine to launch an investigation.
“We are just fed up with the behaviour of the police,” residents stated in the December 18th, 2017 petition, a copy of which was seen by Stabroek News.
The petition protests the behaviour of “most of the ranks” at the Enmore station and particularly those patrolling with vehicles. ….
House approves $1.93 billion for sugar severance
-number of redundant workers at 4,763 The National Assembly yesterday approved nearly $2 billion to facilitate full severance by the end of January for a little more than 1,600 of the 4,763 sugar workers that have been made redundant.
Gov’t meets unions on sugar industry’s future
Following criticism over government’s handling of the restructuring of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), President David Granger and members of his Cabinet yesterday met with the leadership of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) to discuss the future of the sugar industry.
Baramita mother, 18, succumbs after beating by partner
An 18-year-old woman succumbed on Thursday evening, one day after she was allegedly beaten by her common-law husband during an argument at Baramita, in Region One (Barima-Waini).
Absent convict gets life sentence for child rape
In his absence, Ganesh Chaitram, who was charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in 2016, was yesterday sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the crime.
Team Benschop disowns member for overstaying term as city councillor, voting for parking meters
City councillor Jameel Rasul says he will shortly be resigning his seat after being berated by his group, Team Benschop for going beyond the agreed six-month stint and voting in favour of the controversial parking meters deal.