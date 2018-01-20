Enmore/Foulis residents call for corruption probe at Enmore station

Accusing ranks stationed at the Enmore Police Station of corruption, including regular shakedowns for bribes, residents of Enmore/Foulis, East Coast Demerara, have signed a petition calling for acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine to launch an investigation.

“We are just fed up with the behaviour of the police,” residents stated in the December 18th, 2017 petition, a copy of which was seen by Stabroek News.

The petition protests the behaviour of “most of the ranks” at the Enmore station and particularly those patrolling with vehicles. ….