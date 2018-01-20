Ex-cop among South R’veldt duo charged over Linden robbery, false number plate

A former Guyana Police Force (GPF) rank and another man were yesterday both remanded to prison after they were jointly charged with a $740,000 armed robbery.

Former GPF rank Timothy Waldron, 29, and Shawn Archibald, 38, both of 1832 Unity Place, South Ruimveldt, stood in the courtroom of the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the armed robbery charge to them.

It was alleged that the two, on December 31st, 2017 at Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden, while armed with a gun, robbed Trevor Campbell of five gold chains, valued at $740,000 in total…..