Gov’t meets unions on sugar industry’s future

Following criticism over government’s handling of the restructuring of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), President David Granger and members of his Cabinet yesterday met with the leadership of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) to discuss the future of the sugar industry.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of the Presidency, where discussions were held for more than two hours.

Afterward, the ministry said the parties were able to find common ground and the unions agreed to fully cooperate with the government to find a solution to benefit all stakeholders…..