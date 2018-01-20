House approves $1.93 billion for sugar severance

The National Assembly yesterday approved nearly $2 billion to facilitate full severance by the end of January for a little more than 1,600 of the 4,763 sugar workers that have been made redundant.

These workers represent those sent home by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) who are entitled to severance payouts of $500,000 or less. The other workers will receive 50% of their severance as previously promised by the APNU+AFC government. A total of $2.431 billion is set to be paid by January 31st, with an additional $2 billion set to be paid by December 31st.

January’s payments will be made possible by the passage yesterday of the first financial paper of the year, a supplementary provision first laid for $1.75 billion but which after amendments were passed by the National Assembly was increased to $1.931 billion…..