Man sentenced to 70 years over Unity wedding house killing

Rajesh Guyadeen, the accused in the 2003 murder of Nandram Manohar, called ‘Nando,’ who was fatally stabbed after an altercation at a wedding house at Unity, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 70 years behind bars by Justice Navindra Singh.

Justice Persaud handed down the sentence after a 12-member jury returned with a unanimous verdict following two hours of deliberations and convicted the visibly-distressed Guyadeen, 37, for the capital offence.

“I am sorry that the deceased died,” Guyadeen, when given a chance to speak, told the judge…..