National Cadet Corps relaunched

The National Cadet Corps Programme (NCCP), established with the aim of building character and developing life skills among the nation’s youth, was officially relaunched yesterday.

The programme, which targets high school-aged children, is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Social Cohesion, through the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

According to Major Eon Murray, Training Officer of the Guyana People’s Militia, which is the executing body of the programme, the Cadet Corps is intended to create well-rounded individuals, through learning that will complement the formal school curriculum, in the form of both academic and adventure training…..