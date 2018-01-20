National local gov’t conference boycotted again by PPP/C

The Ministry of Communities yesterday hosted the second annual meeting of the National Regional Development Consultative Committee (NRDCC), which was once again marred by the absence of representatives from those regional councils controlled by the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and President David Granger called it administrative sabotage.

The meeting was hosted under the theme “Strengthening regional governance through leadership and human resource development.”

During the opening of the meeting, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan hailed the committee as a step towards increasing the efficiency of regional administration structure and advised those Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Chairpersons who were absent that they could either participate or be left out…..