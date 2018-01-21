BK to challenge $3.5B Mazaruni Prison contract in court

With the execution of the $3.5 billion contract for the Mazaruni Prison expansion proceeding despite a protest to Public Procurement Commission (PPC) over the award, BK International Inc. has decided to seek redress from the High Court.

“I am moving to the court because if you read what the PPC [Chairperson] said, it made no sense going to them,” Chief Executive Officer of BK International Inc. Brian Tiwarie told Sunday Stabroek.

The company recently lodged a protest with the PPC over the award of the $3.5 billion contract to the joint venture between local company Nabi Construction and Trinidadian Kee Chanona Limited and a key part of its complaint was the alleged “overnight” increasing of the stated engineer’s estimate for the project from $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion…..