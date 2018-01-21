City begins consultations on garbage collection fee

City Hall last Thursday started a series of consultations on its move to implement a fee for garbage collection for city residents.
The first consultation, which was held in the Chambers of City Hall, saw a mixed response by residents, with some agreeing to the proposal and some others opposing it.
While a fee of $200 has been suggested for the weekly collection of garbage, one resident who was in favour of paying for the service said the cost should be lower…..
Buttler hundred hands England ODI series victory
SYDNEY, (Reuters) – England’s Jos Buttler struck a belligerent unbeaten 100 to set up a 16-run win over Australia in the third one-day international on Sunday, as the touring side took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Law to debar errant contractors coming by year end – Corbin
The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) hopes that by the end of this year debarment legislation would be in place as it will soon begin meeting with stakeholders on a draft.
House passes witness protection bill
A bill to provide a legal framework for the protection of witnesses was passed without amendment by the National Assembly on Friday evening despite arguments by the parliamentary opposition that it failed to take into account modern challenges.
Over $7M seized in Soesdyke raid expected to trigger money-laundering probe
The ownership of over $7 million in local and foreign currencies and several vehicles that were all seized during a raid by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara on Friday has raised questions and a separate probe is expected to be launched.
Exxon set to begin drilling new well
Weeks after its major oil find at the offshore Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary is preparing to begin drilling at the Pacora-1 well site in the same area.