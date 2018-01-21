Exxon set to begin drilling new well

Weeks after its major oil find at the offshore Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary is preparing to begin drilling at the Pacora-1 well site in the same area.

According to a notice to mariners from the Maritime Administration Department, which was published in yesterday’s Stabroek News, Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Ltd (EEPGL) will on January 25th begin a three-month drilling programme at the new well site.

Since 2015, EEPGL has made a string of finds in the Stabroek block. The latest estimates put oil reserves at around 3.2 billion barrels of oil…..