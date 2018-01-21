Family donates land, property for permanent UG student bursary

The University of Guyana (UG) has been gifted land and property in Berbice by a family to establish a perpetual bursary to support financially-challenged students.
The land and property, which UG has called the “first major philanthropic gift by an individual private family,” was received from Mrs Rajdai Elizabeth Outar, a Guyanese now living in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the United States. It is said to be worth $5 million.
According to a statement issued yesterday by UG, the gifted property is expected to be developed or liquidated and the funds are to be invested within two years of the passing of the property to the university. Thereafter, it explained, up to 30% of the monies will be used in perpetuity to fund the Rajdai Elizabeth and Seobarran James Outar Bursary on an annual basis…..
Law to debar errant contractors coming by year end – Corbin
The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) hopes that by the end of this year debarment legislation would be in place as it will soon begin meeting with stakeholders on a draft.
House passes witness protection bill
A bill to provide a legal framework for the protection of witnesses was passed without amendment by the National Assembly on Friday evening despite arguments by the parliamentary opposition that it failed to take into account modern challenges.
Over $7M seized in Soesdyke raid expected to trigger money-laundering probe
The ownership of over $7 million in local and foreign currencies and several vehicles that were all seized during a raid by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara on Friday has raised questions and a separate probe is expected to be launched.
Exxon set to begin drilling new well
Weeks after its major oil find at the offshore Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary is preparing to begin drilling at the Pacora-1 well site in the same area.
For terminal cancer patients, Beacon hospice offers ray of hope
The final days for cancer patients can be consumed by pain and loneliness.