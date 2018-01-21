For terminal cancer patients, Beacon hospice offers ray of hope

The final days for cancer patients can be consumed by pain and loneliness. But for the past 32 years, the Beacon Foundation has been delivering relief and support to terminally ill cancer patients around Guyana with its domiciliary hospice care.

The Beacon Foundation was established by Clairmont Lye along with Doreen de Caires.

It was said that Lye, having travelled overseas and seen the care being administered to cancer patients, juxtaposed it with the local reality, and was moved to introduce domiciliary hospice care in Guyana…..