Law to debar errant contractors coming by year end – Corbin

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) hopes that by the end of this year debarment legislation would be in place as it will soon begin meeting with stakeholders on a draft.
“We have a draft of the debarment legislation. We have reviewed it to ensure it reflects the current situation where the PPC has been established… and it will be the PPC’s role to execute the process, Chair-man of the PPC Carol Corbin told the Sunday Stabroek in an interview last week.
Last year, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) head Berkeley Wickham had said that it was his agency that would be responsible for taking the consultancy aspect of the process to finality but Corbin said last week that she anticipates that the PPC would complete the process. Corbin explained that because the PPC was not established at the time the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) funded the project, it was executed by the NPTAB…..
House passes witness protection bill
A bill to provide a legal framework for the protection of witnesses was passed without amendment by the National Assembly on Friday evening despite arguments by the parliamentary opposition that it failed to take into account modern challenges.
Over $7M seized in Soesdyke raid expected to trigger money-laundering probe
The ownership of over $7 million in local and foreign currencies and several vehicles that were all seized during a raid by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara on Friday has raised questions and a separate probe is expected to be launched.
Exxon set to begin drilling new well
Weeks after its major oil find at the offshore Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary is preparing to begin drilling at the Pacora-1 well site in the same area.
For terminal cancer patients, Beacon hospice offers ray of hope
The final days for cancer patients can be consumed by pain and loneliness.
Family donates land, property for permanent UG student bursary
The University of Guyana (UG) has been gifted land and property in Berbice by a family to establish a perpetual bursary to support financially-challenged students.