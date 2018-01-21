Law to debar errant contractors coming by year end – Corbin

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) hopes that by the end of this year debarment legislation would be in place as it will soon begin meeting with stakeholders on a draft.

“We have a draft of the debarment legislation. We have reviewed it to ensure it reflects the current situation where the PPC has been established… and it will be the PPC’s role to execute the process, Chair-man of the PPC Carol Corbin told the Sunday Stabroek in an interview last week.

Last year, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) head Berkeley Wickham had said that it was his agency that would be responsible for taking the consultancy aspect of the process to finality but Corbin said last week that she anticipates that the PPC would complete the process. Corbin explained that because the PPC was not established at the time the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) funded the project, it was executed by the NPTAB…..