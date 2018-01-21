Over $7M seized in Soesdyke raid expected to trigger money-laundering probe

The ownership of over $7 million in local and foreign currencies and several vehicles that were all seized during a raid by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara on Friday has raised questions and a separate probe is expected to be launched.

CANU agents on Friday arrested three persons, including a brother and sister, following the discovery of over 10 pounds of suspected cocaine during the operation.

The agency, in a statement, said Junior Owen Singh, his sister Nickela Craig-Singh and another individual were taken into custody during the operation, which saw the discovery of five kilogrammes (equivalent to 11.0231 pounds) of suspected cocaine, $7 million in local currency, US$800 and at least four vehicles suspected to be owned by Junior Owen Singh…..