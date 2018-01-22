AFC launches scathing attack on GAWU

The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday launched a scathing attack on the union GAWU, accusing it of decades of sabotage of the sugar industry and not genuinely representing the interests of its workers.
Coming two days after a meeting between the APNU+AFC government and GAWU and NAACIE at the Ministry of the Presidency on the future of the sugar industry, the AFC column in yesterday’s Kaieteur News will raise eyebrows and questions about who is making decisions in the party.
In its column entitled `The chickens have come home to roost in the sugar industry’, the AFC said that as the governing coalition attempts to address the problem-plagued sugar sector, “the destructive role of the union over the years cannot escape scrutiny.”….
University of T&T to shed 287 jobs
(Trinidad Guardian) Education Minister Anthony Garcia says the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) is of the view that the organisation is “overstaffed and to run the university efficiently it will mean they have to trim fat.” But former Tertiary Education Minister Fazal Karim is warning that the decision to retrench 287 staff members, will “compromise the quality of teaching and learning and administration at the university,” and may impact its accreditation with the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago (ACTT).
Pegasus Hotel for major expansion
In preparation for Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector and the bustling business usually synonymous with the industry, the Pegasus Hotel is expected to undergo a huge expansion which includes office and residential rental spaces.
Top Cop to resume duties today
Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud is to resume his duties today after spending approximately six months on leave, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News.
T&T-based company to offer range of health services
The importance of foot health, especially for persons with diabetes, was emphasized by Podologist Yvonne Braithwaite yesterday, when she launched the local leg of Rovon Health Care Inc, which includes a foot spa.
Bidders for gov’t contracts being asked to register
All local and international bidders for government contracts are being asked by the National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTA) Board to complete a NPTA Supplier Registration form to obtain a registration number which they can use on bidding documents for quick database referencing.