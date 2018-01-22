AFC launches scathing attack on GAWU

The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday launched a scathing attack on the union GAWU, accusing it of decades of sabotage of the sugar industry and not genuinely representing the interests of its workers.

Coming two days after a meeting between the APNU+AFC government and GAWU and NAACIE at the Ministry of the Presidency on the future of the sugar industry, the AFC column in yesterday’s Kaieteur News will raise eyebrows and questions about who is making decisions in the party.

In its column entitled `The chickens have come home to roost in the sugar industry’, the AFC said that as the governing coalition attempts to address the problem-plagued sugar sector, “the destructive role of the union over the years cannot escape scrutiny.”….