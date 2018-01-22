Mayor uncertain about when metered parking will return

The return of metered parking looms on the horizon as the city council, having voted largely in favour of accepting the recommendations of the parking meter renegotiation committee, will move on to amending the contract and reconstructing the by-laws.

Mayor Patricia Chase-Green indicated yesterday that it remains uncertain how long this process will take, as the Minister of Communities would be required to accept the new by-laws once they are developed. She stated that the duration of the process is dependent on the councilors.

However, councilor Sherod Duncan anticipates that metered parking could return in as little as one to two months…..