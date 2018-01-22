Region 5 RHO reassigned to health ministry dep’t in city

Dr. Steven Chefoon, the Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Five who was among doctors named in a complaint over a former APNU+AFC councillor’s alleged abuse of her office to access prescription pain medication, is now stationed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
“He is at the GPHC but the department under which he is falls under the Ministry of Public Health,” ministry spokesman Terrence Esseboom confirmed to Stabroek News.
Sources knowledgeable of the transfer said that Chefoon’s expertise in data management systems and other areas were the reason for his transfer as he is credited with the positive turnaround of the Region Five healthcare system. As a result, he has been brought to the capital to assist the ministry but it is unclear for how long…..
University of T&T to shed 287 jobs
(Trinidad Guardian) Education Minister Anthony Garcia says the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) is of the view that the organisation is “overstaffed and to run the university efficiently it will mean they have to trim fat.” But former Tertiary Education Minister Fazal Karim is warning that the decision to retrench 287 staff members, will “compromise the quality of teaching and learning and administration at the university,” and may impact its accreditation with the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago (ACTT).
Pegasus Hotel for major expansion
In preparation for Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector and the bustling business usually synonymous with the industry, the Pegasus Hotel is expected to undergo a huge expansion which includes office and residential rental spaces.
Top Cop to resume duties today
Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud is to resume his duties today after spending approximately six months on leave, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News.
AFC launches scathing attack on GAWU
The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday launched a scathing attack on the union GAWU, accusing it of decades of sabotage of the sugar industry and not genuinely representing the interests of its workers.
T&T-based company to offer range of health services
The importance of foot health, especially for persons with diabetes, was emphasized by Podologist Yvonne Braithwaite yesterday, when she launched the local leg of Rovon Health Care Inc, which includes a foot spa.