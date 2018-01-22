Region 5 RHO reassigned to health ministry dep’t in city

Dr. Steven Chefoon, the Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Five who was among doctors named in a complaint over a former APNU+AFC councillor’s alleged abuse of her office to access prescription pain medication, is now stationed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

“He is at the GPHC but the department under which he is falls under the Ministry of Public Health,” ministry spokesman Terrence Esseboom confirmed to Stabroek News.

Sources knowledgeable of the transfer said that Chefoon’s expertise in data management systems and other areas were the reason for his transfer as he is credited with the positive turnaround of the Region Five healthcare system. As a result, he has been brought to the capital to assist the ministry but it is unclear for how long…..