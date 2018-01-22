Top Cop to resume duties today

Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud is to resume his duties today after spending approximately six months on leave, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News.

Stabroek News was told that Persaud will serve up until his retirement, which is around May 1, 2018.

After spending four months on accumulated vacation leave, Persaud was scheduled to return in November. However, he was served with a directive to proceed on indefinite “special leave” in the public interest…..