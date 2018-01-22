Top Cop to resume duties today

Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud is to resume his duties today after spending approximately six months on leave, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News.
Stabroek News was told that Persaud will serve up until his retirement, which is around May 1, 2018.
After spending four months on accumulated vacation leave, Persaud was scheduled to return in November. However, he was served with a directive to proceed on indefinite “special leave” in the public interest…..
University of T&T to shed 287 jobs
(Trinidad Guardian) Education Minister Anthony Garcia says the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) is of the view that the organisation is “overstaffed and to run the university efficiently it will mean they have to trim fat.” But former Tertiary Education Minister Fazal Karim is warning that the decision to retrench 287 staff members, will “compromise the quality of teaching and learning and administration at the university,” and may impact its accreditation with the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago (ACTT).
Pegasus Hotel for major expansion
In preparation for Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector and the bustling business usually synonymous with the industry, the Pegasus Hotel is expected to undergo a huge expansion which includes office and residential rental spaces.
AFC launches scathing attack on GAWU
The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday launched a scathing attack on the union GAWU, accusing it of decades of sabotage of the sugar industry and not genuinely representing the interests of its workers.
T&T-based company to offer range of health services
The importance of foot health, especially for persons with diabetes, was emphasized by Podologist Yvonne Braithwaite yesterday, when she launched the local leg of Rovon Health Care Inc, which includes a foot spa.
Bidders for gov’t contracts being asked to register
All local and international bidders for government contracts are being asked by the National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTA) Board to complete a NPTA Supplier Registration form to obtain a registration number which they can use on bidding documents for quick database referencing.