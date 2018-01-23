Joint charge read to duo accused in Cayenne clothes vendor’s murder

A joint murder charge was yesterday laid against two men who were earlier in the year charged separately with the murder of French Guiana-based clothing vendor Purcell Moore.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the joint charge to Kelvin Persaud, 21, and Selwyn Dawson, also 21, after police prosecutor Neville Jeffers stated that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that the separate charges be withdrawn and the joint charge instituted.

Subsequent to the separate charges being withdrawn, the Chief Magistrate read the joint charge, which alleged that Persaud and Dawson on December 20th, 2017, at Old Road, Craig, murdered Moore.

Neither of the accused….