Joint charge read to duo accused in Cayenne clothes vendor’s murder

A joint murder charge was yesterday laid against two men who were earlier in the year charged separately with the murder of French Guiana-based clothing vendor Purcell Moore.
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the joint charge to Kelvin Persaud, 21, and Selwyn Dawson, also 21, after police prosecutor Neville Jeffers stated that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that the separate charges be withdrawn and the joint charge instituted.
Subsequent to the separate charges being withdrawn, the Chief Magistrate read the joint charge, which alleged that Persaud and Dawson on December 20th, 2017, at Old Road, Craig, murdered Moore.
Neither of the accused….
Hundreds more sugar workers to be laid off
Several hundred more sugar workers are expected to be laid off from the Skeldon, Rose Hall, and East Demerara estates by next month and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday urged that the decision be reviewed.
Order signed for setting up of telecoms agency
The commencement order establishing the Telecommunications Agency was signed last Friday, in anticipation of the liberalisation of the telecoms sector, Minister of Public Tele-communications Cathy Hughes announced yesterday.
Soesdyke woman gets 4 years, $14M fine over cocaine in ceiling
Nickela Craig-Singh, the woman who was arrested last Friday after the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) found over 10 pounds of cocaine in the ceiling of her Soesdyke home, was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison and fined over $14 million after pleading guilty to possession of the drug.
Public Information Director regrets Facebook criticism of Indian descent conference
Almost two weeks after he made a Facebook post in which he questioned whether the Indian High Commission was interfering in Guyana’s internal affairs, Director of Public Information Imran Khan yesterday said that he regretted the “furore” his post created and admitted that it should have benefitted from “greater elegance or not have been made”.
Mother says beheading victim is Port Kaituma miner
A young man seen in a recent viral video being brutally murdered in neighbouring Venezuela has been identified as a Port Kaituma miner.